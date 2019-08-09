Today’s Headlines

  • So many people commute by bike in Copenhagen (LA Times, Urban Land Institute)
  • Furniture made from dead bike-share bikes (Fast Company)
  • California, and the Bay Area, still have environmental work to do (Bay Nature)
  • Coastal Commission approves Highway 101 improvement project in Eureka/Arcata (Lost Coast Outpost)
  • Rent control comes to Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
  • Nope, proposed federal fuel standards rollbacks are not safer (Boston Globe)
    • Key architect of rollbacks to depart (E&E News)
  • Why speed kills cities (CityLab)
  • Is the answer to L.A.’s housing crisis in your backyard? (LAist)

