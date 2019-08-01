Today’s Headlines

Lyft didn’t mention this part: E-bikes disappeared from Bay Area because they were catching on fire (SF Examiner)

Cities should probably have policies on truck deliveries (Governing)

San Diego creates new zoning for dense, mixed-use developments (LA Times)

San Francisco ditches fees for affordable housing, in-law units (Curbed)

Meanwhile, Trump administration wants to weaken housing discrimination laws (NPR)

Bill on self-driving cars still in the works in Congress (Reuters)

Downsides of autonomous vehicles (World Economic Forum)

Sacramento Bee investigators find traders took millions from California energy consumers

Researchers really are trying to build a self-riding bike (NY Times)

Infrastructure is more than highways (CityLab)

Burning Man is a radical experiment in urban design (Governing)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF