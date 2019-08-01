Today’s Headlines
- Lyft didn’t mention this part: E-bikes disappeared from Bay Area because they were catching on fire (SF Examiner)
- Cities should probably have policies on truck deliveries (Governing)
- San Diego creates new zoning for dense, mixed-use developments (LA Times)
- San Francisco ditches fees for affordable housing, in-law units (Curbed)
- Meanwhile, Trump administration wants to weaken housing discrimination laws (NPR)
- Bill on self-driving cars still in the works in Congress (Reuters)
- Downsides of autonomous vehicles (World Economic Forum)
- Sacramento Bee investigators find traders took millions from California energy consumers
- Researchers really are trying to build a self-riding bike (NY Times)
- Infrastructure is more than highways (CityLab)
- Burning Man is a radical experiment in urban design (Governing)
