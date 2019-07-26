Today’s Headlines

Why you should care that fewer kids are riding bikes (Outside)

Trump administration dismisses CA/automaker agreement on efficiency standards as a PR stunt (Sacramento Bee, Transport Topics, Route Fifty)

With latest pedestrian deaths, SF cops back move to legalize automated speed enforcement (Examiner, CBS)

They got the railway built, but agencies, cities won’t commit to the promised bike path along the SMART corridor (Marin Independent Journal)

Redlands Passenger Rail project launches (Highland News)

Housing shortages are not a new phenomenon: One way LA addressed the huge influx of new residents after WWII (Curbed)

Planners can help increase opportunity, equity (Planetizen)

