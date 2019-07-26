Today’s Headlines
- Why you should care that fewer kids are riding bikes (Outside)
- Trump administration dismisses CA/automaker agreement on efficiency standards as a PR stunt (Sacramento Bee, Transport Topics, Route Fifty)
- With latest pedestrian deaths, SF cops back move to legalize automated speed enforcement (Examiner, CBS)
- They got the railway built, but agencies, cities won’t commit to the promised bike path along the SMART corridor (Marin Independent Journal)
- Redlands Passenger Rail project launches (Highland News)
- Housing shortages are not a new phenomenon: One way LA addressed the huge influx of new residents after WWII (Curbed)
- Planners can help increase opportunity, equity (Planetizen)
