Today’s Headlines
- Passenger train service breaks ground in Redlands (ABC7)
- Santa Barbara adds pedestrian safety improvements (Edhat)
- Electric bike-share returns to San Francisco, after a dispute (Tech Crunch)
- Rancho Mirage to study better bike lanes, er, golf cart lanes (Desert Sun)
- Richmond-San Rafael bridge bike path won’t be completed until it can connect at both ends (Marin Independent Journal)
- Lawsuit: LAPD ticketed speeding drivers illegally because speed limits “had expired” (LA Times)
- California to replace old school buses with all-electric buses (The 4th Revolution)
- “Digital twin” technology for managing traffic is spooky (CityLab)
- Heat is much worse when it doesn’t cool down at night (Vox)
- The vanlord who rents out broken-down vehicles to people without housing (The RealDeal)
- Major U.S. cities are leaking methane at twice the rate previously believed (Science Magazine)
