Today’s Headlines

Passenger train service breaks ground in Redlands (ABC7)

Santa Barbara adds pedestrian safety improvements (Edhat)

Electric bike-share returns to San Francisco, after a dispute (Tech Crunch)

Rancho Mirage to study better bike lanes, er, golf cart lanes (Desert Sun)

Richmond-San Rafael bridge bike path won’t be completed until it can connect at both ends (Marin Independent Journal)

Lawsuit: LAPD ticketed speeding drivers illegally because speed limits “had expired” (LA Times)

California to replace old school buses with all-electric buses (The 4th Revolution)

“Digital twin” technology for managing traffic is spooky (CityLab)

Heat is much worse when it doesn’t cool down at night (Vox)

The vanlord who rents out broken-down vehicles to people without housing (The RealDeal)

Major U.S. cities are leaking methane at twice the rate previously believed (Science Magazine)

