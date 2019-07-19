Today’s Headlines
- Giving away parking at transit stations is pure evil (Sightline)
- Life at a transit village (SF Chronicle)
- American Canyon sued over plan to widen highway through town (Napa Valley Register)
- Dangerous by Design: The 100 most dangerous Congressional districts for people walking (18 are in California) (Smart Growth America)
- More diverging diamond interchanges coming to California (SF Chronicle)
- Seleta Reynolds on the Open Mobility Foundation: standards for sharing, using data for safety, equity, emissions (Forbes)
- California Energy Commission approves $70m for all-electric school buses (Transportation Today)
- Trump’s USDA buried a plan to respond to climate change (Politico)
- Bill Gates: Why spend all this time, thought, innovation on self-driving cars? (Fast Company)
- The connections between climate change and clean water (Mother Earth News)
- Kern County Chevron oil leak continues (LA Times)
- How long would it take to bike to the moon? (Wired)
