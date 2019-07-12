Today’s Headlines
- Some transit agencies are offering riders discounted Lyft, Uber fares (Route Fifty)
- The next generation of bike advocates (San Francisco Bicycle Coalition)
- Newsom moves to fire top regulator after questions about increased fracking permits, conflicts of interest (AP News)
- Boston tries a “people-protected bike lane” protest (Boston Magazine)
- An epic bike trip creates a bicyclist (Self)
- Autonomous vehicles:
- Were wildly overpromised (Fast Company)
- But the technology is so cheap! (Wired)
- Will struggle with how and where to drop off passengers (Forbes)
- Can Congress reverse rising trend of pedestrian deaths? (Curbed)
- Congress working on federal highway bill (Route Fifty)
- Catch the symbolism in your daily commute (Quartz)
