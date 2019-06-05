Today’s Headlines
- Fewer kids are riding bicycles (hmmm… helmet laws maybe?) (Washington Post)
- Electric bikes can change cities (Forbes)
- Bird to launch a new “scooter” that looks like a moped (TechCrunch,
Verge)
- SANDAG’s transit plan meets all kinds of opposition (Voice of San Diego)
- More on L.A.’s free student bus passes (Smart Cities Dive)
- Some big intersections in Napa to get roundabouts (Times Herald)
- Worries about a 2020 Census undercount (NPR)
- A fight over S.B. 50 is playing out on Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkinson’s Wikipedia page (Voice of San Diego)
- Tesla is selling its emission credits to other automakers (Ars Technica)
- More on report that quantifies effect of lobbying on climate policies (Big Think)
- House advances $137 billion transportation and housing bill (The Hill)
