- A beginner’s guide to biking in L.A. (LAist)
- Construction turns L.A. River path into an obstacle course (Eastsider)
- Is there even a plan at all for zero-occupancy vehicles? (Fast Company)
- California ranks high for deadliest rural roads. Maybe it’s the roads. Maybe it’s the drivers (Sacramento Bee)
- USPIRG grades states on how well they are investing VW settlement money in clean transportation–lots of fails
- Carbon offsets–demanded by industry in the cap-and-trade program–may be worse than nothing (ProPublica)
- Ideas for getting a Green New Deal without Congress (Mother Jones)
- The U.S. cities with the most deaths from air pollution – 5 of top 10 are in CA (Gizmodo)
- Speaker Atkins’ statement on why she’s not pushing housing-near-transit bill forward (Sacramento Bee)
- Imagining cities with fewer cars (Politico)
- “Bucket Brigade” gives jobs to unemployed, builds a new pedestrian path in Santa Barbara (Noozhawk)
