Today’s Headlines
- CA legislature is being played by scooter companies (CityLab)
- Uber and Lyft should just share the damn data already (TransitCenter)
- May is Bike Month, er, Bike Safety Month, so heads up! Police departments all over the state are writing tickets this week (TPGonline)
- New pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 opens in East Palo Alto (CBS)
- California to probe reasons behind gas price spike (LA Times)
- Sacramento approves California Mobility Center to build electric, autonomous vehicle infrastructure (Green Car Congress)
- Self-driving cars need to be safer than human drivers–but by how much? (Vox)
- In a bike-friendly city in Iran, women are not allowed to bicycle (Radio Free Europe)
- Seven principles for solving the housing crisis (Vox)
- The suburbs are coming to a city near you (New York Times)
- Building a bus map where there are neither schedules or stops (Wired)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF