Today’s Headlines

CA legislature is being played by scooter companies (CityLab)

Uber and Lyft should just share the damn data already (TransitCenter)

May is Bike Month, er, Bike Safety Month, so heads up! Police departments all over the state are writing tickets this week (TPGonline)

New pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 opens in East Palo Alto (CBS)

California to probe reasons behind gas price spike (LA Times)

Sacramento approves California Mobility Center to build electric, autonomous vehicle infrastructure (Green Car Congress)

Self-driving cars need to be safer than human drivers–but by how much? (Vox)

In a bike-friendly city in Iran, women are not allowed to bicycle (Radio Free Europe)

Seven principles for solving the housing crisis (Vox)

The suburbs are coming to a city near you (New York Times)

Building a bus map where there are neither schedules or stops (Wired)

