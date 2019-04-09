Today’s Headlines

  • How much will climate change cost? EPA prices it out (LA Times)
  • BART launches crackdown on fare evaders with show of force (SF Chronicle)
  • For mobility companies, scooters are easier, cheaper, more used–so bikes may go away (Smart Cities Dive)
  • An interactive map of where LA’s scooters are–and aren’t (LA Magazine)
  • An entertaining and very enlightening history of roof shapes: sloped vs flat (Medium)
  • Making a living from rich people’s trash in San Francisco (New York Times)
  • A history of black residents of Long Beach and their battle against racist real estate policies (Long Beach Post)
  • Cities and states need to work together on housing (Governing)

