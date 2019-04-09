Today’s Headlines
- How much will climate change cost? EPA prices it out (LA Times)
- BART launches crackdown on fare evaders with show of force (SF Chronicle)
- For mobility companies, scooters are easier, cheaper, more used–so bikes may go away (Smart Cities Dive)
- An interactive map of where LA’s scooters are–and aren’t (LA Magazine)
- An entertaining and very enlightening history of roof shapes: sloped vs flat (Medium)
- Making a living from rich people’s trash in San Francisco (New York Times)
- A history of black residents of Long Beach and their battle against racist real estate policies (Long Beach Post)
- Cities and states need to work together on housing (Governing)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF