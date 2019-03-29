Today’s Headlines
- Study: Congestion pricing could cut driving in West LA (LA Times)
- Congestion pricing explained (Jalopnik)
- Driving a train in Southern California (Curbed)
- Petaluma hopes widening the freeway will reduce traffic (Petaluma 360)
- Transportation app has potential to reduce car trips (Forbes)
- Bay Area home prices, sales reflect expectations that upcoming IPOs will mean lots of people with cash (SF Chronicle)
- Tale of two Californias: Prosperity on the coast, harder times inland (SF Chronicle)
- “Never forget?” Nah: The move to rename L.A.’s Memorial Coliseum means they already did (LA Times)
- Citizen science: Oakland tested an earthquake early warning system yesterday (KQED)
