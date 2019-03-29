Today’s Headlines

  • Study: Congestion pricing could cut driving in West LA (LA Times)
    • Congestion pricing explained (Jalopnik)
  • Driving a train in Southern California (Curbed)
  • Petaluma hopes widening the freeway will reduce traffic (Petaluma 360)
  • Transportation app has potential to reduce car trips (Forbes)
  • Bay Area home prices, sales reflect expectations that upcoming IPOs will mean lots of people with cash (SF Chronicle)
  • Tale of two Californias: Prosperity on the coast, harder times inland (SF Chronicle)
  • “Never forget?” Nah: The move to rename L.A.’s Memorial Coliseum means they already did (LA Times)
  • Citizen science: Oakland tested an earthquake early warning system yesterday (KQED)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF