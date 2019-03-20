Today’s Headlines

  • Santa Inez Valley Transit ridership is up, bucking national trends (Lompoc Record)
  • Testimony from the widow of a hit-and-run victim brings committee to tears, but bill to raise maximum penalty still doesn’t pass (Fresno Bee)
  • Solar and wind power has quintupled in ten years (Grist)
    • California solar output met 59% of demand this past weekend (PV Magazine)
  • Congressional task force studies “market-based” alternatives to Green New Deal (Earth & Space Science)
  • What’s killing pedestrians? Streets designed for vehicles (Bloomberg)
  • Why California is suing its own cities (Governing)

  • Kevin Withers

    “Why California is suing its own cities (Governing)”

    Because Newsom is a hypocritical politician who is far more like Trump than he will admit. Newsom is selective in ignoring federal laws he disagrees with, but chooses to sue cities who do the same thing. The housing nonsense percolating out of Sacramento this year is astounding. How about letting past legislation have time to take effect? Oh, but Newsom is grandstanding & needs attention now, for his brand… When you vote for a guys haircut, perhaps you’re to blame?