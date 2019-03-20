Today’s Headlines
- Santa Inez Valley Transit ridership is up, bucking national trends (Lompoc Record)
- Testimony from the widow of a hit-and-run victim brings committee to tears, but bill to raise maximum penalty still doesn’t pass (Fresno Bee)
- Solar and wind power has quintupled in ten years (Grist)
- California solar output met 59% of demand this past weekend (PV Magazine)
- Congressional task force studies “market-based” alternatives to Green New Deal (Earth & Space Science)
- What’s killing pedestrians? Streets designed for vehicles (Bloomberg)
- Why California is suing its own cities (Governing)
