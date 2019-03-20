Today’s Headlines

Santa Inez Valley Transit ridership is up, bucking national trends (Lompoc Record)

Testimony from the widow of a hit-and-run victim brings committee to tears, but bill to raise maximum penalty still doesn’t pass (Fresno Bee)

Solar and wind power has quintupled in ten years (Grist) California solar output met 59% of demand this past weekend (PV Magazine)

Congressional task force studies “market-based” alternatives to Green New Deal (Earth & Space Science)

What’s killing pedestrians? Streets designed for vehicles (Bloomberg)

Why California is suing its own cities (Governing)

