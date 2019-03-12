Today’s Headlines
- Study: Demand from white people causes most pollution, while people of color suffer most from it (NPR)
- On-demand shuttles coming to L.A.’s Westside (Patch)
- More on bike commute tax benefit proposal (Fast Company)
- Scooter companies are all about data (Politico)
- S.F.’s “Scenic Drives” are better as walks (KCBS)
- Pedestrian deaths are going up; “experts” dance around the reasons why (KWBE)
- Electrification is not enough to decarbonize transport (Treehugger)
- The Green New Deal is already happening in cities (Governing)
- Kaiser invests $3 million to end homelessness (Sacramento Bee)
- How 3 cities ended homelessness (Fast Company)
- Head of U.S. EPA firmly believes in “clean coal” (Think Progress)
