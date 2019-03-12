Today’s Headlines

  • Study: Demand from white people causes most pollution, while people of color suffer most from it (NPR)
  • On-demand shuttles coming to L.A.’s Westside (Patch)
  • More on bike commute tax benefit proposal (Fast Company)
  • Scooter companies are all about data (Politico)
  • S.F.’s “Scenic Drives” are better as walks (KCBS)
  • Pedestrian deaths are going up; “experts” dance around the reasons why (KWBE)
  • Electrification is not enough to decarbonize transport (Treehugger)
  • The Green New Deal is already happening in cities (Governing)
  • Kaiser invests $3 million to end homelessness (Sacramento Bee)
  • How 3 cities ended homelessness (Fast Company)
  • Head of U.S. EPA firmly believes in “clean coal” (Think Progress)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF