Today’s Headlines

Study: Demand from white people causes most pollution, while people of color suffer most from it (NPR)

On-demand shuttles coming to L.A.’s Westside (Patch)

More on bike commute tax benefit proposal (Fast Company)

Scooter companies are all about data (Politico)

S.F.’s “Scenic Drives” are better as walks (KCBS)

Pedestrian deaths are going up; “experts” dance around the reasons why (KWBE)

Electrification is not enough to decarbonize transport (Treehugger)

The Green New Deal is already happening in cities (Governing)

Kaiser invests $3 million to end homelessness (Sacramento Bee)

How 3 cities ended homelessness (Fast Company)

Head of U.S. EPA firmly believes in “clean coal” (Think Progress)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF