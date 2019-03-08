Today’s Headlines

Butte County congressman wants to force California to repay high-speed rail funding (Capital Public Radio)

Deep dive on proposed reinstatement of bicycle commute tax benefit (Smart Cities Dive)

Will e-bikes catch on in L.A.? (Curbed)

CalSTA awards $13.1m to rail projects (RT&S) Including a special event train serving Coachella festivals (Press-Enterprise)

Push to create a regional housing authority for the Bay Area (KQED)

Another way climate impacts are unjustly distributed: poor school districts pay to clean up rich commuters’ pollution (City Commentary)

Study finds corporations often renegotiate tax break incentives after contracts are finalized–to get even more (NextCity)

Caltrans seeks high school applicants in District 5 for employee-funded scholarships (BenitoLink)

MTC hires Iteris to prepare Bay Area for AVs and “enhance vehicle flow” (Traffic Technology Today)

Captain Marvel takes the LA Metro (LAist)

