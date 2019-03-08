Today’s Headlines
- Butte County congressman wants to force California to repay high-speed rail funding (Capital Public Radio)
- Deep dive on proposed reinstatement of bicycle commute tax benefit (Smart Cities Dive)
- Will e-bikes catch on in L.A.? (Curbed)
- CalSTA awards $13.1m to rail projects (RT&S)
- Including a special event train serving Coachella festivals (Press-Enterprise)
- Push to create a regional housing authority for the Bay Area (KQED)
- Another way climate impacts are unjustly distributed: poor school districts pay to clean up rich commuters’ pollution (City Commentary)
- Study finds corporations often renegotiate tax break incentives after contracts are finalized–to get even more (NextCity)
- Caltrans seeks high school applicants in District 5 for employee-funded scholarships (BenitoLink)
- MTC hires Iteris to prepare Bay Area for AVs and “enhance vehicle flow” (Traffic Technology Today)
- Captain Marvel takes the LA Metro (LAist)
