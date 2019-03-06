Today’s Headlines
- Counting the homeless is no simple task (CityLab)
- Pedestrian deaths are up; A city with few of them pats itself on the back for its low fatality rate (KHTS)
- Seleta Reynolds on fixing transportation in car-dependent cities (IoTNews)
- Some think Uber and Lyft IPOs will bring pressure for the companies to be more aggressive on emission reductions (Axios)
- The future of high-speed rail may be in Texas (Planetizen)
- National project could bring better data to regions planning transit commute networks (T4America)
- Singapore is about to test full-size autonomous buses (Bloomberg)
- Celebrating a paving job way out in the desert (Roads&Bridges)
