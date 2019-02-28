Today’s Headlines

  • Santa Rosa gives up: Downtown shuttle to be replaced with a parking pass (Press Democrat)
  • Explainer: How widening freeways can make traffic congestion worse (CityCommentary)
  • Why transit ridership is rising in 7 cities (TransitCenter)
  • Study: CA housing supply rules aren’t spurring enough construction (LA Times)
  • Bill would lower legal limit of alcohol consumption when driving (CBS)
  • Berkeley must make Milvia Street safer for bikes (Daily Cal)
  • Avalanche stops trains, snow closes highway through Sierras (SF Gate, AP)
  • Mayors can learn:
    • How Berkeley’s mayor changes his mind about density (East Bay Express)
    • Why NYC’s mayor changed his mind about congestion pricing (Daily News)
  • The best U.S. cities for bikes, according to WalkScore (TheStreet)
  • Opinions differ on climate change-transportation link (The Gazette)

