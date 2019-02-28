Today’s Headlines
- Santa Rosa gives up: Downtown shuttle to be replaced with a parking pass (Press Democrat)
- Explainer: How widening freeways can make traffic congestion worse (CityCommentary)
- Why transit ridership is rising in 7 cities (TransitCenter)
- Study: CA housing supply rules aren’t spurring enough construction (LA Times)
- Bill would lower legal limit of alcohol consumption when driving (CBS)
- Berkeley must make Milvia Street safer for bikes (Daily Cal)
- Avalanche stops trains, snow closes highway through Sierras (SF Gate, AP)
- Mayors can learn:
- How Berkeley’s mayor changes his mind about density (East Bay Express)
- Why NYC’s mayor changed his mind about congestion pricing (Daily News)
- The best U.S. cities for bikes, according to WalkScore (TheStreet)
- Opinions differ on climate change-transportation link (The Gazette)
