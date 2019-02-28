Today’s Headlines

Santa Rosa gives up: Downtown shuttle to be replaced with a parking pass (Press Democrat)

Explainer: How widening freeways can make traffic congestion worse (CityCommentary)

Why transit ridership is rising in 7 cities (TransitCenter)

Study: CA housing supply rules aren’t spurring enough construction (LA Times)

Bill would lower legal limit of alcohol consumption when driving (CBS)

Berkeley must make Milvia Street safer for bikes (Daily Cal)

Avalanche stops trains, snow closes highway through Sierras (SF Gate, AP)

Mayors can learn: How Berkeley’s mayor changes his mind about density (East Bay Express) Why NYC’s mayor changed his mind about congestion pricing (Daily News)

The best U.S. cities for bikes, according to WalkScore (TheStreet)

Opinions differ on climate change-transportation link (The Gazette)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF