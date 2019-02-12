Today’s Headlines

Sometimes car is home (CityLab)

Long-delayed pedestrian access bridge at Warm Springs BART station moves ahead…to 2020 (Mercury News)

Advocates celebrated Transit Equity Day (Sierra Club)

L.A. ditches plan to rebuild three fossil fuel plants (LA Times)

Green New Deal: What should priorities be? (Treehugger)

“Green” trucking and transport sees job growth in CA (Trucks.com)

UC Santa Cruz to receive grant to widen bike path, education program (UCSC)

Federal judge rejects CA environmental objections to border wall (SF Chronicle)

Tulsa Police dispute Smart Growth America’s pedestrian fatality numbers, blame pedestrians, acknowledge there’s no safe place to walk, say “at least it’s not kids walking to school–nobody walks to school anymore” (Public Radio Tulsa)

