Today’s Headlines
- More on governor’s threats to cut transportation funding to areas that don’t build enough housing (LA Times, AP, CALmatters)
- More on changes to CEQA rules (Slate)
- Long read on Lisa Korbatov’s efforts to kill L.A. subway line (Reveal)
- California Air Resources Board settles case on emissions test cheating against Fiat Chrysler (CARB)
- Six steps Berkeley should take to make streets safe for everyone (Berkeleyside)
- Road pricing is inequitable, you say? Other transportation funding strategies are more so (City Commentary)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF