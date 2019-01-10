Today’s Headlines
- Ford to end sponsorship of Bay Area’s bike-share (Axios)
- The inequity of pay-by-distance transit in the Bay Area: BART is unaffordable to people making minimum wage (Curbed)
- The fallacy of local control over growth (Strong Towns)
- Would you live in an apartment that used to be a BART car? (Curbed)
- How European cities are dealing with transit fare evasion (CityLab)
- Reasons to decriminalize transit fare evasion (TransitCenter)
- Newsome creates team to work on problems at DMV (Sacramento Bee)
- Sierra Club explores controversial idea: Local offsets for GHGs in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
- When Kate McKinnon starred in Streetsfilms as an anti-bike crusader (CityLab)
- Photos compare the LA River past and present (Curbed)
