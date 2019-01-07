Today’s Headlines

  • California gets a new governor today. This is what he’s facing (SF Chronicle)
  • Advocates sue Fresno for ignoring state land use/transportation policies (Fresno Bee)
  • Berkeley school board president and wife in critical condition after driver crashes into them while they were crossing a street (Berkeleyside)
  • Bay Area’s low-income transit riders finally get discounts (SF Chronicle)
  • The aparkment building next to transit (Systemic Failure)
  • New ferry service launches in Bay Area: Richmond to SF (Mercury News)
  • Report recommends mileage-based fees for electric vehicles (Autoblog)
  • Caltrans says it is helping to “decarbonize” transportation (Lake County News)
  • Opportunity Zones: Current outlook (Curbed)

