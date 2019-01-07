Today’s Headlines
- California gets a new governor today. This is what he’s facing (SF Chronicle)
- This is what he’s promising (CALmatters)
- Advocates sue Fresno for ignoring state land use/transportation policies (Fresno Bee)
- Berkeley school board president and wife in critical condition after driver crashes into them while they were crossing a street (Berkeleyside)
- Bay Area’s low-income transit riders finally get discounts (SF Chronicle)
- The aparkment building next to transit (Systemic Failure)
- New ferry service launches in Bay Area: Richmond to SF (Mercury News)
- Report recommends mileage-based fees for electric vehicles (Autoblog)
- Caltrans says it is helping to “decarbonize” transportation (Lake County News)
- But continues to invest in highway expansions (Paso Robles Press)
- Opportunity Zones: Current outlook (Curbed)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF