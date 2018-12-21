Today’s Headlines
- Why a federal AV policy is necessary but not sufficient (Forbes)
- Sacramento makes People for Bikes‘ list of top ten new bike facilities nationwide
- Don Kostelec parses traffic safety myths
- Eleven traffic safety projects in Solano County get funding (Daily Republic)
- Homeless activists oppose Google campus plans in downtown San Jose (Mercury News)
- San Francisco fights RVs, a shelter of last resort for a growing number of people (SF Examiner)
- The limits of personal conspicuous environmental action (City Commentary)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Streetsblog California will be taking a break for the holidays, returning January, 2, 2019. Have a great, safe, and happy holiday break, and we’ll be back to continue reporting next year.