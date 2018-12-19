Today’s Headlines

CHP outlines new CA traffic laws going into effect in 2019 (ABC)

Jump bikes are getting a redesign (Mashable)

Surprise! Online shopping leads to more trips, not fewer (Time)

CPUC shifts framework for transportation electrification (Microgrid Knowledge)

What CA can learn from protests in France: Don’t leave disadvantaged groups out of climate policies (CityLab)

Is it time for CA to copy Minneapolis? The city considers plan that would put it at the vanguard vis-a-vis climate policies (MinnPost)

Lyft hires another sustainable transportation activist (Business Insider)

Levandowski claims his autonomous car drove him from CA to NY (Guardian)

Musk debuts his test tunnel for Teslas (Curbed, TreeHugger)

U.S. is experiencing one of the biggest “housing booms”—that is, high prices—in its history (Quartz)

And this one from yesterday, with the link fixed:

SF loses affordable housing units as fast as it can build them (KQED)

