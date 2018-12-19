Today’s Headlines
- CHP outlines new CA traffic laws going into effect in 2019 (ABC)
- Jump bikes are getting a redesign (Mashable)
- Surprise! Online shopping leads to more trips, not fewer (Time)
- CPUC shifts framework for transportation electrification (Microgrid Knowledge)
- What CA can learn from protests in France: Don’t leave disadvantaged groups out of climate policies (CityLab)
- Is it time for CA to copy Minneapolis? The city considers plan that would put it at the vanguard vis-a-vis climate policies (MinnPost)
- Lyft hires another sustainable transportation activist (Business Insider)
- Levandowski claims his autonomous car drove him from CA to NY (Guardian)
- Musk debuts his test tunnel for Teslas (Curbed, TreeHugger)
- U.S. is experiencing one of the biggest “housing booms”—that is, high prices—in its history (Quartz)
And this one from yesterday, with the link fixed:
- SF loses affordable housing units as fast as it can build them (KQED)
