Today’s Headlines

  • The oil industry’s campaign to rewrite car emission rules (NY Times)
  • Our car-addicted transportation system blocks climate progress (The Greenlining Institute)
  • CA’s climate policy, shaped by the oil industry, is too weak (Vox)
  • Why does California give free reign to leadfoots? (LA Times)
  • Study finds cyclists exposed to less pollution than car drivers (The Guardian)
  • The “Dutch Reach” is coming to American traffic safety education (CityLab)
  • More e-bikes for Bay Area bike-share, including East Bay cities (Berkeleyside)
  • Marin County completes safety analysis of its roads (Patch)
  • A bike advocate’s serious crash injuries lead Encinitas mayor to call for swift safety action (KPBS)
  • Hearing on allowing e-bikes on Mt. Tamalpais brings out supporters and bike worriers (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Oregon’s bike tax doesn’t bring in much money—but its tax on cars from out of state does (OPB)
  • Google Maps will add scooter and bike-share to its transportation suggestions (Fortune)
  • Volvo plans to bring electric trucks to CA in 2019 (Tech Crunch)

