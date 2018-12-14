Today’s Headlines
- The oil industry’s campaign to rewrite car emission rules (NY Times)
- Our car-addicted transportation system blocks climate progress (The Greenlining Institute)
- CA’s climate policy, shaped by the oil industry, is too weak (Vox)
- Why does California give free reign to leadfoots? (LA Times)
- Study finds cyclists exposed to less pollution than car drivers (The Guardian)
- The “Dutch Reach” is coming to American traffic safety education (CityLab)
- More e-bikes for Bay Area bike-share, including East Bay cities (Berkeleyside)
- Marin County completes safety analysis of its roads (Patch)
- A bike advocate’s serious crash injuries lead Encinitas mayor to call for swift safety action (KPBS)
- Hearing on allowing e-bikes on Mt. Tamalpais brings out supporters and bike worriers (Marin Independent Journal)
- Oregon’s bike tax doesn’t bring in much money—but its tax on cars from out of state does (OPB)
- Google Maps will add scooter and bike-share to its transportation suggestions (Fortune)
- So will Lyft, at least for its own system (Fast Company)
- Volvo plans to bring electric trucks to CA in 2019 (Tech Crunch)
