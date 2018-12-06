Today’s Headlines

  • San Francisco makes National Geographic‘s list of “Top Ten Cities for Bicycling”
  • An animated map of L.A. commutes (Curbed)
  • New rental concept–“community rental units”–approved by Berkeley City Council (Berkeleyside, East Bay Times)
  • Alameda considers scooters (East Bay Times)
  • SFMTA approves pilot parking-protected bike lanes on Valencia Street (Curbed)
  • San Diego approves $2.3m to close bike network gap under I-5 (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • SF might build housing on top of its bus yard (Curbed)
  • How slow lanes can speed new mobility options (Forbes)
  • Waymo rolls out driverless taxis in Phoenix (East Bay Times)

