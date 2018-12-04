Donate Today to Help Streetsblog California Grow in 2019

Friends,

Thank you for supporting Streetsblog California. Over the years your support has helped us be both an important independent nonprofit media source and a voice for safer streets, better transit, more housing options, and cleaner communities.

Every year, we ask for your financial support to help keep Streetsblog strong and independent into the future. It’s true that Streetsblog receives large donations from the California Endowment, and has received support in the past from the Alliance for a Healthy Orange County, but it’s the individual donations from readers, some as small as $5 and one as large as $5,000, that put us over the edge and and allow Streetsblog to be all that it can be. This year, we’re hoping to raise between $2,500 and $5,000 by the end of the year.

If you’re already sold, you can make a donation by clicking on the big orange button that says “DONATE.” Other options for making a donation are listed at the end of this post.

Streetsblog California is best known for its coverage of doings in Sacramento: at Caltrans, in the legislature, and at the Governor’s office. Any funds raised during this drive will be used to both supplement that work and increase our local coverage beyond the work of our wonderful freelancers, Minerva Perez in the Central Valley and Kris Fortin in Orange County. Local coverage is important because while California communities are not the same, they face similar challenges, and they have different ideas for solutions to those challenges.

We like to think we are helping California communities share and steal ideas from each other. However, limited funding keeps us from expanding as much as we’d like.

Meanwhile Streetsblog California is working to make a difference.

When asked about her favorite story of the year, Melanie Curry pointed to her coverage of the historic joint California Air Resources Board/California Transportation Commission (ARB/CTC) meeting that no other media outlet covered—until after she did. This coverage was critically important because CTC makes transportation funding decisions, and ARB knows that electric vehicles are not going to be enough. Sadly, despite the increasingly dire warnings about climate change and the impacts of driving, the two organizations are not on the same page.

If you’d like to make a donation and don’t want to donate money online or through our web portal for whatever reason, there are other options. If none of these work, email damien@streetsblog.org and we will make sure we find a way to help you make a donation.

You can make a donation through Paypal by sending the donation to damien@streetsblog.org.

You can donate bitcoin through a portal at our Santa Monica website : http://www.santamonicanext.org/make-a-donation/

Or write a check and mail to: Streetsblog, ℅ Damien Newton, 11539 National Blvd, LA CA 90064.

Thanks again for all of your support. We can’t do Streetsblog without you.