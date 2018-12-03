Today’s Headlines
- Defeat of gas tax repeal opens way for Inland Empire toll lane extension (Planetizen)
- A day in the life of a bus driver (CityLab)
- Spain sees wide support for proposed car-free city centers (CityLab)
- Climate change skeptic explains his change of mind, says it’s “time to sound the alarm” (Washington Post)
- He’s late: Climate change is already changing the world (The Guardian)
- And how it might change where you live (Vox)
- EPA’s solution? Politicians will “reshape” the next climate report (Grist)
- New technology tracks air pollution (Environmental Defense Fund)
- California’s ex-gov rides his bike everywhere (Cycling Weekly)
- Electric bikes can make cities safer (Curbed)
- What it takes to be the most bike-friendly college campus (Lexington Herald-Leader)
- These bicycle lights collect data that can help plan better cycling infrastructure (Forbes)
- Which Performance Bike shops around the nation will close—twelve in California alone (News Observer)
- Housing in the U.S. is too expensive, too cheap, or just right, depending where you live (Brookings)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF