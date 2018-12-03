Today’s Headlines

Defeat of gas tax repeal opens way for Inland Empire toll lane extension (Planetizen)

A day in the life of a bus driver (CityLab)

Spain sees wide support for proposed car-free city centers (CityLab)

Climate change skeptic explains his change of mind, says it’s “time to sound the alarm” (Washington Post) He’s late: Climate change is already changing the world (The Guardian) And how it might change where you live (Vox) EPA’s solution? Politicians will “reshape” the next climate report (Grist)

New technology tracks air pollution (Environmental Defense Fund)

California’s ex-gov rides his bike everywhere (Cycling Weekly)

Electric bikes can make cities safer (Curbed)

What it takes to be the most bike-friendly college campus (Lexington Herald-Leader)

These bicycle lights collect data that can help plan better cycling infrastructure (Forbes)

Which Performance Bike shops around the nation will close—twelve in California alone (News Observer)

Housing in the U.S. is too expensive, too cheap, or just right, depending where you live (Brookings)

