Today’s Headlines

  • Brisbane voters approve housing at city’s San Francisco border (SF Weekly)
  • Proposal for full Bay Bridge bike path gains steam but needs funding (Hoodline)
  • Transit riders are missing from transit planning (Rice/Kinder)
  • BART announces plans for a second bay crossing (Curbed)
  • Binky Brown talks about running Hard Knox Bikes (Outside Online)
  • When a rich guy tunnels under your home (The Atlantic)
  • Now Lime will offer cars as well as bikes and scooters (Mercury News)
  • SB1 funding will for sure go for a new highway in Sacramento rural area (Folsom Telegraph)
  • How CA is aiming to electrify transportation (EDF)
  • The importance of those raised sidewalk dots for everyone (Red Hook Star Revue)

