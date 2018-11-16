Today’s Headlines
- Brisbane voters approve housing at city’s San Francisco border (SF Weekly)
- Proposal for full Bay Bridge bike path gains steam but needs funding (Hoodline)
- Transit riders are missing from transit planning (Rice/Kinder)
- BART announces plans for a second bay crossing (Curbed)
- Binky Brown talks about running Hard Knox Bikes (Outside Online)
- When a rich guy tunnels under your home (The Atlantic)
- Now Lime will offer cars as well as bikes and scooters (Mercury News)
- SB1 funding will for sure go for a new highway in Sacramento rural area (Folsom Telegraph)
- How CA is aiming to electrify transportation (EDF)
- The importance of those raised sidewalk dots for everyone (Red Hook Star Revue)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF