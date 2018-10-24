Today’s Headlines
- Gas tax repeal: What’s at stake in San Diego (KPBS)
- In Orange County, Prop 6 threatens bus service (Voice of OC)
- Prop 10 explained, without the hysteria (Curbed)
- One block in Oakland shows how Prop 13 has changed housing in California (CALmatters)
- Uber’s plan to free people from owning cars starts with Jump bikes (Fast Company)
- AirBnB, Uber could make workers part-owners, if SEC approves (SF Chronicle)
- Is Russia meddling in U.S. elections? (LA Times)
