Today’s Headlines

  • Today is Walk & Bike to School Day!
  • Which is good, because your transportation choices matter (CityLab)
  • Lyft is encouraging people to ditch their cars for bikes, transit . . . and Lyft (Bicycling)
  • Former US Sec of Transportation Anthony Foxx joins Lyft (The Hill), and explains why (Medium)
  • Learn the Dutch reach and maybe save a life (NY Times)
  • Are e-bikes about to take over New York City?!!? (NY Times)
  • Turlock Irrigation District adopts electric vehicle plan that includes a community partnership program (Turlock Journal)
  • CPUC considers a charge on community choice electricity programs that could make it harder to meet renewable goals (Capitol Weekly)
  • BART adopts earthquake early warning system (GovTech)
  • OCTA launches a new shuttle service (NBC)
  • Planning urban transportation for people (Meeting of the Minds)
  • Rep. Jeff Denham brings DC official to Modesto to talk transportation—and help his campaign? (Modesto Bee)
  • Senator Scott Wiener will be back with new housing density bill (Curbed)
  • Cars to be banned from London’s center (Evening Standard)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF