Today’s Headlines
- Today is Walk & Bike to School Day!
- Which is good, because your transportation choices matter (CityLab)
- Lyft is encouraging people to ditch their cars for bikes, transit . . . and Lyft (Bicycling)
- Former US Sec of Transportation Anthony Foxx joins Lyft (The Hill), and explains why (Medium)
- Learn the Dutch reach and maybe save a life (NY Times)
- Are e-bikes about to take over New York City?!!? (NY Times)
- Turlock Irrigation District adopts electric vehicle plan that includes a community partnership program (Turlock Journal)
- CPUC considers a charge on community choice electricity programs that could make it harder to meet renewable goals (Capitol Weekly)
- BART adopts earthquake early warning system (GovTech)
- OCTA launches a new shuttle service (NBC)
- Planning urban transportation for people (Meeting of the Minds)
- Rep. Jeff Denham brings DC official to Modesto to talk transportation—and help his campaign? (Modesto Bee)
- Senator Scott Wiener will be back with new housing density bill (Curbed)
- Cars to be banned from London’s center (Evening Standard)
