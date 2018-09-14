Today’s Headlines
- Governor Brown signs 16 bills on clean energy, clean transportation (News Observer)
- Global Climate Action Summit: Commitments, pledges, protestors (LA Times)
- Brown meets with international leaders on climate change (Lake County News)
- BART board greenlights Lake Merritt TOD (BART)
- Bus Rapid Transit coming to the San Fernando Valley (Curbed)
- Bird creates e-scooter “no go” zones (LA Times)
- Businesses find new role as feds decline to fight climate change (LA Times)
- California’s most epic bike route…. is in the future (SF Chronicle)
- Lawsuit charges California environmental policies are racist (Forbes)
- Greenpeace sues Ontario for cancelling its cap-and-trade program (Greenpeace)
- So Ontario will “consult with public” before scrapping program (iPolitics)
- How Janette Sadik-Khan built New York City’s bicycle renaissance (Vox)
