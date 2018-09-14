Today’s Headlines

Governor Brown signs 16 bills on clean energy, clean transportation (News Observer)

Global Climate Action Summit: Commitments, pledges, protestors (LA Times)

Brown meets with international leaders on climate change (Lake County News)

BART board greenlights Lake Merritt TOD (BART)

Bus Rapid Transit coming to the San Fernando Valley (Curbed)

Bird creates e-scooter “no go” zones (LA Times)

Businesses find new role as feds decline to fight climate change (LA Times)

California’s most epic bike route…. is in the future (SF Chronicle)

Lawsuit charges California environmental policies are racist (Forbes)

Greenpeace sues Ontario for cancelling its cap-and-trade program (Greenpeace) So Ontario will “consult with public” before scrapping program (iPolitics)

How Janette Sadik-Khan built New York City’s bicycle renaissance (Vox)

