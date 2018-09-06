Today’s Headlines

  • The real story about scooters, regulations, and caps (Have a Go)
  • New mayor sets aggressive zero-carbon goals for San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
  • SF Muni to upgrade “NextBus” system (SF Examiner)
  • American’s “love affair” with cars threatens climate (EE News)
  • A skeptical look at transportation funding “lockboxes” (Governing)
  • We need universal basic mobility (2025 AD)
  • Rich towns aren’t necessarily well off (Strong Towns)
  • Does rent control create housing shortages? (Curbed)
  • Developer who sought to use S.B. 35 to build housing gives up after another city rejection (Berkeleyside)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF