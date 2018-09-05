Today’s Headlines
- LA approves rules for dockless bike-share, e-scooters (LA Times)
- Pasadena gives up on bike-share (LA Times)
- CalMatters’ 2018 voter guide: Lots of job positions to fill this year, plus 11 ballot measures
- Our streets don’t have to make us so unhappy (Washington Post)
- As a public good, public transportation should be free (Jacobin Magazine)
- Storytelling about the transit life (LA Times)
- Lessons from 20,000 hours on a public bus (NY Times)
- Old railroad right of way to become a hiking trail from Humboldt to the Bay Area (Travel and Leisure)
- Quick hits from California Planning & Development Report: Long Beach waterfront development, Tejon Ranch EIR approved, UC Merced is growing
