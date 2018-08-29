Today’s Headlines
- CA Assembly passes bill calling for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045 (NY Times, Sacramento Bee)
- More about California climate assessment (Think Progress)
- Inland Empire freeways to get new pavement (Press Enterprise)
- Dublin hopes a road widening—which could lead to speeds of 50mph through town—will end “nightmare of congestion” (Patch)
- The evolution of the pedestrian border crossing at San Ysidro (San Diego Reader)
- To work, CA high-speed rail needs to be awesome. Like in Wakanda (Fox & Hounds)
- Effective? Or creepy? Self-driving car watches you cross in front of it (BBC)
- Video: Ongoing work to repair Rio Vista drawbridge (Caltrans)
- John McCain’s climate legacy (EcoWatch)
- “Self-flying” taxis? (CNBC) “Semi-autonomous” helicopters for emergencies? (AVweb)
