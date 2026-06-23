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Tuesday’s Headlines

Update on lawsuits against Trump, Deadly by Design, Transit Surging, CAHSRA Plotting, and more...
10:55 AM PDT on June 23, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • California Sues Trump to Keep Emissions Standards (SFChron)
  • Is One Death Enough to Fix Sac. County Road? (SacBee)
    • No
  • Pasadena Approves Restorative Justice For 710 Freeway Harms (Pasadena Now)
  • CHP Finally Catching Solo Drivers in Carpool Lane (OC Reg.)
  • CAHSRA Looking to Monetize Land in Its ROW (Yahoo)
  • SMART Reports Increased Weekend Ridership (PressDemocrat)
  • SFMTA Cost Strategies (RailwaySupplyProgressiveRailroading)
  • Metro Files For Injunction Against Burbank For NoHo-Pasadena BRT (Reddit)
  • What Does BRT Stand For? And Look Like? (SBLA video)
  • Metro Sees World Cup Ridership Boost (LAist)
  • Sutter County’s Six Road $19 Million Resurfacing Plan (SacBee)
  • Night Markets Picking Up Popularity (Fresno Bee)
  • Lyft: We Totes Love Safety Laws Aimed at Ride Share (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Crime on Transit is Rare, But Perception is Barrier to New Riders (Governing)
  • Car Bloat Is Real (NYT)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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