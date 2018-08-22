Today’s Headlines
- What divides Fresno (CityLab)
- Who gets to use bus lanes? (SF Examiner)
- Who gets to use bike lanes? (Bicycling)
- Urban walking could save humanity! (Guardian)
- Think tanker says CA 100% renewable energy goal is unrealistic—because NIMBYs? (LA Times)
- USEPA doesn’t want to protect you (Utility Dive)
- Asm. Frazier’s bill to remove CTC from oversight is called “good government” bill, goes to governor (East County Today)
- The Four Paths (Transportist)
- US Dept of Labor penalizes companies who transport farmworkers unsafely (Capitol Weekly)
