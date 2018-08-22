Today’s Headlines

  • What divides Fresno (CityLab)
  • Who gets to use bus lanes? (SF Examiner)
  • Who gets to use bike lanes? (Bicycling)
  • Urban walking could save humanity! (Guardian)
  • Think tanker says CA 100% renewable energy goal is unrealistic—because NIMBYs? (LA Times)
  • USEPA doesn’t want to protect you (Utility Dive)
  • Asm. Frazier’s bill to remove CTC from oversight is called “good government” bill, goes to governor (East County Today)
  • The Four Paths (Transportist)
  • US Dept of Labor penalizes companies who transport farmworkers unsafely (Capitol Weekly)

