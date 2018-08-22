Today’s Headlines

What divides Fresno (CityLab)

Who gets to use bus lanes? (SF Examiner)

Who gets to use bike lanes? (Bicycling)

Urban walking could save humanity! (Guardian)

Think tanker says CA 100% renewable energy goal is unrealistic—because NIMBYs? (LA Times)

USEPA doesn’t want to protect you (Utility Dive)

Asm. Frazier’s bill to remove CTC from oversight is called “good government” bill, goes to governor (East County Today)

The Four Paths (Transportist)

US Dept of Labor penalizes companies who transport farmworkers unsafely (Capitol Weekly)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF