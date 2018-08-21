Today’s Headlines
- Proposed bikeway would connect Menlo Park, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Redwood City (Patch)
- Current parking lot at North Berkeley Bart station should be developed as a car-free zone (Berkeleyside)
- Trump’s tariffs on e-bikes won’t help American industry (Electrek)
- Will scooters push out dockless bikes? (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Analyzing bike-share data: sometimes the shortest trip is not the best one (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- The modern automobile must die (The New Republic)
- Freight trucks at SoCal ports are “near zero emission” (Clean Technica)
- Porterville is halfway to all-electric transit goal (NGT News)
- State gas tax funding allocated to several SoCal highway projects (SCV News)
- and bridges, new pavement near Redding (Action News Now)
- When is a gas station not a gas station? (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF