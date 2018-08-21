Today’s Headlines

  • Proposed bikeway would connect Menlo Park, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Redwood City (Patch)
  • Current parking lot at North Berkeley Bart station should be developed as a car-free zone (Berkeleyside)
  • Trump’s tariffs on e-bikes won’t help American industry (Electrek)
  • Will scooters push out dockless bikes? (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Analyzing bike-share data: sometimes the shortest trip is not the best one (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
  • The modern automobile must die (The New Republic)
  • Freight trucks at SoCal ports are “near zero emission” (Clean Technica)
  • Porterville is halfway to all-electric transit goal (NGT News)
  • State gas tax funding allocated to several SoCal highway projects (SCV News)
  • When is a gas station not a gas station? (LA Times)

