Today’s Headlines

  • Nevada County seeks public input on its plans for bike and pedestrian safety (Yuba Net)
  • StanCOG releases final environmental review for Regional Transportation Plan (Patterson Irrigator)
  • BART okays new safety measures but not everyone’s happy (SF Chronicle)
  • GoBike expansion slowing in SF (Curbed)
  • Dockless bikeshare is teaching Seattle plenty (Grist)
  • Well…. maaaaybe: Denham (R-Turlock) says he’ll be the next Transportation and Infrastructure chair (Roll Call)
  • Building sustainability projects brings many additional benefits (Sacramento Bee)
  • Sierra College to hold a primer on California climate policy (Sierra Sun)
  • In the midst of DMV wait-time controversy, Sacramento Bee exposes a secret DMV office near Capitol

