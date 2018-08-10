Today’s Headlines

Nevada County seeks public input on its plans for bike and pedestrian safety (Yuba Net)

StanCOG releases final environmental review for Regional Transportation Plan (Patterson Irrigator)

BART okays new safety measures but not everyone’s happy (SF Chronicle)

GoBike expansion slowing in SF (Curbed)

Dockless bikeshare is teaching Seattle plenty (Grist)

Well…. maaaaybe: Denham (R-Turlock) says he’ll be the next Transportation and Infrastructure chair (Roll Call)

Building sustainability projects brings many additional benefits (Sacramento Bee)

Sierra College to hold a primer on California climate policy (Sierra Sun)

In the midst of DMV wait-time controversy, Sacramento Bee exposes a secret DMV office near Capitol

