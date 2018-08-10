Today’s Headlines
- Nevada County seeks public input on its plans for bike and pedestrian safety (Yuba Net)
- StanCOG releases final environmental review for Regional Transportation Plan (Patterson Irrigator)
- BART okays new safety measures but not everyone’s happy (SF Chronicle)
- GoBike expansion slowing in SF (Curbed)
- Dockless bikeshare is teaching Seattle plenty (Grist)
- Well…. maaaaybe: Denham (R-Turlock) says he’ll be the next Transportation and Infrastructure chair (Roll Call)
- Building sustainability projects brings many additional benefits (Sacramento Bee)
- Sierra College to hold a primer on California climate policy (Sierra Sun)
- In the midst of DMV wait-time controversy, Sacramento Bee exposes a secret DMV office near Capitol
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF