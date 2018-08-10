Bike Summit in Silicon Valley: A Whole Day on Making Everything Better for People Who Bike Join bike advocates, planners, researchers, and enthusiasts in San Jose on August 22 to share information about bikes, safety, and making our cities better for all.

Bike Silicon Valley’s Bike Summit, agenda here, features an entire day of talk on a wide variety of subjects.

The keynote address will feature a panel on emerging transportation options, how they are changing transportation, and how they interact with environmental and equity goals. Participants will hear from a range of advocates, planners, and public affairs reps from companies providing some of these new options (including Clarissa Cabansagan of TransForm, Caroline Samponaro of Lyft, and Jason Islas of Bird—and formerly of Streetsblog sister site Santa Monica Next).

The day will feature sessions discussing, among other topics:

The challenges of providing safe routes to schools

Defining and moving towards Vision Zero

Equity and disparity in planning for better bike, transit, and walking access

New strategies for designing streets

How to be an advocate

Bike Silicon Valley will also present awards to people and groups who have helped advance safety, equity, and better planning for bikes (2018 recipients listed here).

Finally, a closing session will bring everyone together for PechaKucha-style presentations on ways to engage people about biking beyond just building bike lanes.

The full-day summit costs a whopping $35, with some scholarships available if that’s a hardship.

It’s easy to get to from around the Bay Area and beyond: It will take place in downtown San Jose, not far from Diridon Station, which is reachable by the Capitol Corridor, Caltrain, and the 17 bus from Santa Cruz, among others. A bikepool will take off from Diridon at 8:20 a.m. to guide participants to the location.