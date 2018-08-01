Today’s Headlines

How road diets improve safety (BoingBoing)

The extreme cyclists of the Navajo Nation (New Yorker)

Gas tax repeal would mess up California for years (Transform)

Meanwhile, the gas tax is adding more to the California economy than it’s taking out (The Source)

New York Times thinks “Californians are mostly against” high speed rail

Devin Nunes’s Central Valley constituents know his conspiracy theories are harming, not helping them. But it’s so hard to admit when you’re wrong (Sacramento Bee)

Ling Ling Chang, who got back into office on gas-tax-hyped recall, says “Your Tax Dollars at Work” signs are propaganda (LA Times)

How Trump is targeting California’s car pollution standards (CityLab)

Asbestos, we missed you so, but now maybe you’re coming back! Thanks, EPA! (Fast Company)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF