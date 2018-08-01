Today’s Headlines
- How road diets improve safety (BoingBoing)
- The extreme cyclists of the Navajo Nation (New Yorker)
- Gas tax repeal would mess up California for years (Transform)
- Meanwhile, the gas tax is adding more to the California economy than it’s taking out (The Source)
- New York Times thinks “Californians are mostly against” high speed rail
- Devin Nunes’s Central Valley constituents know his conspiracy theories are harming, not helping them. But it’s so hard to admit when you’re wrong (Sacramento Bee)
- Ling Ling Chang, who got back into office on gas-tax-hyped recall, says “Your Tax Dollars at Work” signs are propaganda (LA Times)
- How Trump is targeting California’s car pollution standards (CityLab)
- Asbestos, we missed you so, but now maybe you’re coming back! Thanks, EPA! (Fast Company)
