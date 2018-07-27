Today’s Headlines

Data from San Francisco shows vulnerability of senior pedestrians (SF Examiner)

CA bill clarifies that bicyclists are liable for hit-and-run crashes they cause, even on bike paths (Highland News)

Head of Bay Area regional transportation agency to retire next year (SF Business Times)

Novato approves financing for downtown SMART station (Marin Independent Journal)

Santa Maria gets funding to complete its Active Transportation Plan (Santa Maria Sun)

In Oxnard, road projects move forward that would disappear if Prop 6 passes (TriCountySentry)

The fantasy of an all-autonomous fleet is making people imagine that planning for transit is unnecessary (Bond Buyer)

An inventor’s workshop inspired by bicycle parts (BBC)

This man turns his bike into a boat, uses it to collect plastic out of London’s waterways (WCVB)

