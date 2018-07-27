Today’s Headlines
- Data from San Francisco shows vulnerability of senior pedestrians (SF Examiner)
- CA bill clarifies that bicyclists are liable for hit-and-run crashes they cause, even on bike paths (Highland News)
- Head of Bay Area regional transportation agency to retire next year (SF Business Times)
- Novato approves financing for downtown SMART station (Marin Independent Journal)
- Santa Maria gets funding to complete its Active Transportation Plan (Santa Maria Sun)
- In Oxnard, road projects move forward that would disappear if Prop 6 passes (TriCountySentry)
- The fantasy of an all-autonomous fleet is making people imagine that planning for transit is unnecessary (Bond Buyer)
- An inventor’s workshop inspired by bicycle parts (BBC)
- This man turns his bike into a boat, uses it to collect plastic out of London’s waterways (WCVB)
