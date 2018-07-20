Today’s Headlines
- Cars divide America (CityLab)
- L.A. is the deadliest cities for cyclists—and people are trying to change that (Outside Online)
- Bike advocacy’s blind spot (CityLab) (Streetsblog Chicago)
- Naked bike commuter hits the freeway (Mercury News)
- When traffic is dense, people prefer to take bike-share rather than Uber, finds Uber (BikeBiz)
- BART’s Berryessa station will have an insane amount of parking (Systemic Failure)
- How California can make cap-and-trade more equitable (Grist)
- West Sacramento gets AARP grant for “quick action” project (Sacramento Bee)
- Clean energy technologies are no longer a novelty (GreenTechMedia)
- Transition to electric vehicles is increasingly dependent on one possibly precarious company—Tesla (Forbes)
- The kids know what’s at stake: Young people are speaking up about climate change (Teen Vogue)
- Bill Fulton on how to fix Prop 13 (Planning Report)
