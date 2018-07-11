Today’s Headlines

Inland Empire freeway projects inch forward (Highland Community News)

S.F. to add carpool, toll lanes on 101 freeway “to get out of the city faster” (NBC)

Ripon considers how it could use Active Transportation Program funds to improve bicycling (Manteca Bulletin)

Some Solvang residents complain that proposed bike/pedestrian path will “dissect and fragment” their neighborhood (Santa Ynez Valley News)

Marin county keeps pushing for the planned Richmond Bridge bike path to be turned over to cars (East Bay Express)

Policy choices for cities and autonomous vehicles (SideWalkTalk)

Study: State cap-and-trade program is not helping disadvantaged communities (SFSU)

