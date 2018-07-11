Today’s Headlines
- Inland Empire freeway projects inch forward (Highland Community News)
- S.F. to add carpool, toll lanes on 101 freeway “to get out of the city faster” (NBC)
- Ripon considers how it could use Active Transportation Program funds to improve bicycling (Manteca Bulletin)
- Some Solvang residents complain that proposed bike/pedestrian path will “dissect and fragment” their neighborhood (Santa Ynez Valley News)
- Marin county keeps pushing for the planned Richmond Bridge bike path to be turned over to cars (East Bay Express)
- Policy choices for cities and autonomous vehicles (SideWalkTalk)
- Study: State cap-and-trade program is not helping disadvantaged communities (SFSU)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF