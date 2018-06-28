Today’s Headlines
- National Republicans see a chance to influence California election by fighting gas tax… (SF Chronicle)
- …which is helping fund bridge replacements (Sacramento Bee)
- …and dozens of road improvement projects in Orange County (MyNewsLA)
- Study: Police and journalists do a poor job documenting and reporting pedestrian deaths (Nashville Public Radio)
- Why the Bay Area lost its lawsuit against oil companies (Grist)
- Cap-and-trade revenues to go for ZEV rebates, fighting forest fires (Capital Public Radio)
- SF housing projects to get $29 million from cap-and-trade (NextCity)
- What a “Green New Deal” might entail now (Huffington Post)
- Cities experiment with Basic Income (Guardian)
