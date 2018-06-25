Today’s Headlines
- Their friend died in a hit-and-run; Can they take on L.A.’s car culture? (New York Times)
- San Diego Bike Plan: Committee approves a plan to make it happen (Times of San Diego)
- Time to stop arguing about helmets and start building safe infrastructure (Treehugger)
- Carpinteria holds a transportation summit, learns about “alternative transportation” efforts (Noozhawk)
- Livermore transit agency to begin testing a shared autonomous vehicle (small bus) at Dublin BART station (PR Leap)
- Energy and auto industry leaders form Transportation Electrification Accord (National Law Review)
- In San Francisco, a little cap-and-trade money will help build affordable housing (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Estimating potential deaths resulting from Trump environmental agenda (Journal of the American Medical Association)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF