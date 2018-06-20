Today’s Headlines
- Gas tax opponents are throwing everything they can think of (CBS, LA Times)
- Metro wants light rail along Van Nuys Blvd (Los Angeles Daily News)
- Fremont extends deadline for survey on Mobility Action Plan (Patch)
- Fight continues over future of unused Santa Cruz rail corridor (Good Times)
- Starting in July, bus passengers need to wear seatbelts—if there are any (Big Bear Grizzly)
- LAPD adds 20 e-bikes to its patrol fleet (Daily News)
- Bill to allow ads on highway message signs is not popular (Capitol Weekly)
