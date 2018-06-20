Today’s Headlines

  • Gas tax opponents are throwing everything they can think of (CBSLA Times)
  • Metro wants light rail along Van Nuys Blvd (Los Angeles Daily News)
  • Fremont extends deadline for survey on Mobility Action Plan (Patch)
  • Fight continues over future of unused Santa Cruz rail corridor (Good Times)
  • Starting in July, bus passengers need to wear seatbelts—if there are any (Big Bear Grizzly)
  • LAPD adds 20 e-bikes to its patrol fleet (Daily News)
  • Bill to allow ads on highway message signs is not popular (Capitol Weekly)

