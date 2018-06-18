Today’s Headlines

It’s hard to do the right thing when politics are so dirty (CalMatters)

Will the bike become an urban must-have? (BBC)

Grand jury calls for better school bus programs to fight congestion (School Transportation News)

A transportation boarding school in South L.A.? (LA Times)

Scooter firms promise San Francisco they will behave (SF Chronicle)

Gas tax repeal would kill HOV, bike, and light rail projects (Breitbart)

The fuel tax is becoming rapidly outdated (The OCR)

More upcoming meetings between Feds and California on fuel efficiency rules (KFGO)

Report: Many coastal areas likely to be flooded by 2045 (SF Chronicle)

In London, a plan to cut vehicle speeds to boost bike safety (Mayor Watch)

A federal bill would fund infrastructure in distressed communities: Would it be forced on them? (The Hill)

