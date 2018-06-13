Today’s Headlines

The missing middle of biking (Strong Towns)

You can’t fix mass transit by destroying it (CityLab)

Walk Lake Isabella project seeks funding, public input (Kern Valley Sun)

They’re still counting ballots in some primary races (Sacramento Bee)

What the gas tax will pay for in Sacramento County, if it doesn’t get repealed (Sacramento Bee)

Member profile: Jeff Wood of Talking Headways (The Urbanist)

Yet one more reason to get out and vote: Plan to split California into three states wins a spot on the November ballot (Capital Public Radio)

