Today’s Headlines
- Blockchain technologies could help solve urban issues (National League of Cities)
- Connected cars can lie (The Conversation)
- Researchers find one in three California families struggles to afford basic needs (OA Online)
- Tuolomne County gets a new seasonal transit service (My Mother Lode)
- The election made it tougher for Democrats in Sacramento (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Successful recall gives Republicans ideas about a gas tax repeal (SF Chronicle)
