- Josh Newman lost his job over gas tax; critics say repeal is next (LA Times)
- The gas tax was once a smart Republican idea. Now they cynically use it to bludgeon Democrats (LA Times)
- The next election will be about rent control, data privacy, and gas taxes (Sacramento Bee)
- Bay Area voters say yes to bridge toll hikes for transit upgrades (Press Democrat)
- Work could start as early as next year (SF Chronicle)
- California is still building highways and encouraging driving:
- $20 million for East West Connector (Elk Grove Citizen)
- Bakersfield gets last funding needed for Centennial Corridor from feds (Bakersfield.com)
- What data says about policing, race, and traffic stops (CityLab)
- Yet another reporter tries a scooter, finds out how fun and useful they are (NY Times)
- After fourteen years of hard work, neighborhood group celebrates installation of a pedestrian safety signal (La Jolla Light) (See “fighting over crumbs“)
