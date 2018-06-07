Today’s Headlines

  • Josh Newman lost his job over gas tax; critics say repeal is next (LA Times)
  • The gas tax was once a smart Republican idea. Now they cynically use it to bludgeon Democrats (LA Times)
  • The next election will be about rent control, data privacy, and gas taxes (Sacramento Bee)
  • Bay Area voters say yes to bridge toll hikes for transit upgrades (Press Democrat)
  • California is still building highways and encouraging driving:
  • What data says about policing, race, and traffic stops (CityLab)
  • Yet another reporter tries a scooter, finds out how fun and useful they are (NY Times)
  • After fourteen years of hard work, neighborhood group celebrates installation of a pedestrian safety signal (La Jolla Light) (See “fighting over crumbs“)

