Today’s Headlines
- Bill to create Great Redwood Trail from San Francisco Bay to Humboldt easily passes CA Senate (Ukiah Daily Journal)
- Caltrans promotes active transportation during Bike Month (Patch)
- CA DMV to allow driverless cars to carry passengers —but not to charge for rides (SF Examiner)
- Unfortunately, electric scooters are fantastic (The Atlantic)
- Voters will decide fate of Highway 101 through Sonoma-Marin Narrows (Petaluma 360)
- In SF Bay Area, congestion grows, buses get stuck, riders leave, and congestion grows some more (Future Structure)
- More on California investments in electrification of transportation (EDF, NRDC)
- US EPA takes a major step to roll back clean car rules (NY Times)
- Emails show cooperation/coordination among EPA officials and climate deniers (AP News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF